Wilmer Valderrama Is Engaged

Wilmer Valderrama Is EngagedHe popped the question to Amanda Pacheco.
Wilmer Valderrama & Girlfriend Amanda Pacheco Are Engaged!

Wilmer Valderrama‘s girlfriend Amanda Pacheco is now his fiancee! The 39-year-old That ’70s Show...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •E! OnlineSifyWorldNewsAceShowbizContactMusicExtra


How Demi Lovato Feels About Ex Wilmer Valderrama's Engagement

Demi Lovato always "wants the best" for her ex-boyfriend and longtime love, Wilmer Valderrama. It's...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •ContactMusicExtra



MamasLatinasUSA

MamásLatinas Wilmer Valderrama, who dated Demi for 6 years, proposed after less than a year of dating. https://t.co/pkXusVZaYx 43 seconds ago

LibStinky

T-Bone's cousin Corn Pop @enews Your mom is engaged to Wilmer Valderrama. 5 minutes ago

layshaxr

lay⋆ RT @PageSix: Wilmer Valderrama gets engaged to 28-year-old model Amanda Pacheco https://t.co/nAlEeNg4em https://t.co/cfq9AzkiLG 5 minutes ago

Dancerchic122

Lindsay RT @Cosmopolitan: Demi Lovato Is Reportedly “Glad” Wilmer Valderrama Has Found Love https://t.co/qL5dhC8LQY 9 minutes ago

chrissyme00

Chrissy Me How Demi Lovato Took the News That Her Ex Wilmer Valderrama Is Engaged https://t.co/Un68H1M1ik #FashionNews 9 minutes ago

globalnews

Globalnews.ca The That ’70s Show star shared a photo on social media of the proposal, captioned: “‘It’s just us now’ 01-01-2020.” https://t.co/AFbuF3UPwx 12 minutes ago

anyadotcomm

DIPLO STAN ACCOUNT☆ RT @enews: Wilmer Valderrama Is Engaged to Girlfriend Amanda Pacheco https://t.co/VLWR4nkIpZ 15 minutes ago

sarajohnson983

Sara Johnson How Demi Lovato Took the News That Her Ex Wilmer Valderrama Is Engaged https://t.co/Oea1kkNuH9 https://t.co/rnbQEpvceI 16 minutes ago


Wilmer Valderrama Announces New Year's Day Engagement To Girlfriend Amanda Pacheco [Video]Wilmer Valderrama Announces New Year's Day Engagement To Girlfriend Amanda Pacheco

Wilmer Valderrama Announces New Year's Day Engagement To Girlfriend Amanda Pacheco. The 'NCIS' star announced their engagement on New Year's Day, posting a picture of him down on one knee. 'It's just..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:02Published

Wilmer Valderrama engaged [Video]Wilmer Valderrama engaged

Wilmer Valderrama is engaged, after proposing to his girlfriend Amanda Pacheco on New Year's Day!

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:50Published

