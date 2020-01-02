Amazon Threatens to Fire Outspoken Critics of Its Environmental Policies
Two employees of the
e-commerce behemoth have been
accused by the company of violating
its external communications policy.
.
A letter sent to the employees warned
them to "review the policy again and in the
future anytime you may consider speaking
about Amazon’s business in a public forum.".
The letter further stated that if they
continued to violate the policy, it could
“result in formal corrective action, up to and
including termination of your employment with Amazon.”.
The two employees in
question are a user-experience designer
and a software development engineer.
In Oct., they released
a joint statement criticizing
Amazon for its contribution
to climate change.
.
Specifically, they criticized
the company's exploration of oil
and gas companies to aid its own
cloud computing business.
It’s our moral responsibility to speak up — regardless of Amazon’s attempt to censor us — especially when climate poses such an unprecedented threat to humanity, Maren Costa, Amazon UX Designer,
via 'The Washington Post'