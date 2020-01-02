Global  

Bernie Sanders ends 2019 with $34.5 million fundraising

Bernie Sanders ends 2019 with $34.5 million fundraising

Bernie Sanders ends 2019 with $34.5 million fundraising

Sen.

Bernie Sanders has set the pace for other 2020 Democrats in terms of fundraising, bringing in $34.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

The Vermont senator on Wednesday said his campaign has received 5 million individual contributions, which he said was &quot;more contributions than any campaign has received at this point in a presidential election in the history of our country.&quot; Sanders has raised over $96 million since he launched his campaign in February.
Fox's Bret Baier Says 'You Have to Give Bernie Sanders Credit' on Fundraising: 'Not Slowing Down At All'

Fox News anchor Bret Baier argued for Sen. Bernie Sanders' strength as a primary candidate...
Mediaite - Published

Bernie Sanders Campaign Announces $34.5 Million in Fundraising From His 2019 Fourth Quarter

*Bernie Sanders'* presidential campaign announced on Thursday that they accumulated $34.5 million in...
Mediaite - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times



