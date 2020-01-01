Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Artificial Intelligence 'better than expert radiologists' at spotting breast cancer

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:05s - Published < > Embed
Artificial Intelligence 'better than expert radiologists' at spotting breast cancer

Artificial Intelligence 'better than expert radiologists' at spotting breast cancer

Artificial Intelligence 'better than expert radiologists' at spotting breast cancer
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Google AI system as good as radiologists at detecting breast cancer: Study

Google AI system as good as radiologists at detecting breast cancer: StudyCHICAGO — A Google artificial intelligence system proved as good as expert radiologists at...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •Reuters India


Google’s AI Can Spot Breast Cancer Better Than Humans, But…

Artificial intelligence is achieving a new milestone every day. Adding to the streak, Google’s AI...
Fossbytes - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

PresImplacable

PresImplacable RT @business: Artificial intelligence can spot breast cancer more accurately than doctors, according to a study by Google Health https://t.… 12 seconds ago

DSMWcom

DSMWcom Artificial Intelligence Better Than Humans at Detecting Breast Cancer https://t.co/zjcT5FaopB 2 minutes ago

DazeStrange

Strange Daze RT @NYTHealth: Artificial intelligence systems are being taught to read mammograms, and may do it better than humans. But it's not ready fo… 5 minutes ago

phi_bank

Phi Bank RT @bachyns: “Tested on images where the diagnosis was already known, the new system performed better than radiologists. On scans from the… 10 minutes ago

bachyns

Dr Kathleen Bachynski “Tested on images where the diagnosis was already known, the new system performed better than radiologists. On scan… https://t.co/2Ezxvyejdx 14 minutes ago

jahferguson

MrBenha RT @HumanProgress: A new artificial intelligence program spotted cancers in mammograms at a better rate than expert radiologists. The AI pr… 15 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Google AI Detects Breast Cancer More Accurately Than Doctors [Video]Google AI Detects Breast Cancer More Accurately Than Doctors

Google AI Detects Breast Cancer More Accurately Than Doctors. The accuracy of the artificial intelligence system was tested through a study published in the scientific journal, ‘Nature'. The study..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:53Published

Machines May Be Better Than Doctors At Spotting Breast Cancer [Video]Machines May Be Better Than Doctors At Spotting Breast Cancer

A new study shows artificial intelligence can spot cancer with better accuracy than some doctors.

Credit: A Plus     Duration: 02:19Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.