Sheriff: Limestone County woman pulls pistol on man trying to attack her on I-65

Sheriff: Limestone County woman pulls pistol on man trying to attack her on I-65Sheriff: Limestone County woman pulls pistol on man trying to attack her on I-65
Sheriff: Limestone County woman pulls pistol on man trying to attack her on I-65

New information this afternoon... an elkmont woman pulled her pistol on a man after police say - he followed her car - and ran her off the road along i-65!

I'm dan shaffer.

Najahe sherman has the night off.

Charles baker is now at the limestone county jail on domestic violence and "possession of a controlled substance" charges.

Waay 31's shosh bedrosian has more details.

34-year-old charles baker is now being held at the limestone county jail after deputies said an altercation between him and baker's bond is set at 75- hundred dollars.

He has a court date set on february 13th.




