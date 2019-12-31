Global  

Ray J and Princess Love Welcome a Baby Boy

The reality star announced the arrival of her second child with husband, Ray J, in an Instagram post on New Year's Day.

She simply captioned the photo, "Epik Ray Norwood," and followed with a blue heart emoji.

The couple announced their second pregnancy in a series of family photos that showcased Love's blossoming baby bump.

Baby Epik now joins 19-month-old big sister, Melody Love, who was born in May 2018.

Ray J and Princess Love tied the knot in August 2016 after four years of dating
