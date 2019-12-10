Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

'The Grudge': John Cho

Video Credit: Movie Trailer News - Duration: 00:57s - Published < > Embed
'The Grudge': John ChoJohn Cho is one of the main characters in this new horror movie.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AWolfeful

April Wolfe RT @Nightmar1sh: [Interview] @shannon_mcgrew chats scares, R-ratings, and paying homage with the cast of the upcoming #TheGrudge https://t.… 15 minutes ago

Nightmar1sh

NightmarishConjuring [Interview] @shannon_mcgrew chats scares, R-ratings, and paying homage with the cast of the upcoming #TheGrudge https://t.co/VRfFudtagH 17 minutes ago

thehorrorchick

Holly Jolly Heather Wixson RT @DailyDeadNews: Video Interview: Director Nicolas Pesce and Co-Star John Cho on THE GRUDGE (2020) https://t.co/ekppKEpFtW @thenickpesce… 40 minutes ago

funklejim

radical homo I hate this because i watched the first grudge when I was 13 and had nightmares for three years but also I’m gay fo… https://t.co/tIBfNLtnOT 43 minutes ago

tracking_ontrek

TrekkieKindTrekker RT @HONEYxHANY: 📺Inside The Grudge Reboot's Shower Scene with John Cho | toofab https://t.co/3VzaTgBwEq 44 minutes ago

GloriaCampos

Gloria Campos RT @TMZ: John Cho and Grudge director spill on putting their own spin on Sarah Michelle Gellar’s infamous scene (via @toofab) https://t.co/… 56 minutes ago

thejamierogers_

jamie there is a new Grudge movie coming out tomorrow and literally nobody gives a***about it and i shouldn’t either b… https://t.co/D9DHGWJYPv 1 hour ago

TMZ

TMZ John Cho and Grudge director spill on putting their own spin on Sarah Michelle Gellar’s infamous scene (via @toofab) https://t.co/QJYdvbRqWh 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

THE GRUDGE Movie Clip - Bubble Bath [Video]THE GRUDGE Movie Clip - Bubble Bath

THE GRUDGE Movie Clip - Bubble Bath Born of rage, #TheGrudge will grab you and never let go. Get tickets now to see the most twisted chapter yet, in theaters January 3. Producer Sam Raimi brings..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 00:46Published

John Cho In 'The Grudge' New RED BAND Trailer [Video]John Cho In 'The Grudge' New RED BAND Trailer

Betty Gilpin, Andrea Riseborough, William Sadler, Lin Shaye, John Cho and more star in this new red band trailer for 'The Grudge'. A house is cursed by a vengeful ghost that dooms those who enter it..

Credit: Movie Trailer News     Duration: 03:00Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.