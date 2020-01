Police involved in 2 shootings in Las Vegas valley Thursday now < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 03:22s - Published Police involved in 2 shootings in Las Vegas valley Thursday Officers were involved in two separate shootings in the Las Vegas valley Thursday morning. One took place in North Las Vegas and the other near Viking and Wynn roads. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Police involved in 2 shootings in Las Vegas valley Thursday A SECOND SHOOTING INVOLVINGOFFICERS IN THE VALLEY.WE TOLD YOU ABOUT THE FIRST ONETHIS MORNING IN NORTH LASVEGAS...WE'LL GET THE LATEST FROM OURREPORTER ALICIA PATTILLO SOON.BUT FIRST -- THE LATESTOFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTINGHAPPENED NEAR TWAIN ANDARVILLE.LET'S GET RIGHT TO REPORTERJEREMY CHEN -- WHO JOINS USLIVE FROM THE SCENE.THANK YOU JEREMY.NOW LET'S GET TO REPORTERALICIAPATTILO, WHO'S LIVE NEAR CRAIGANAND ALLEN...AFTER A SUSPECT WAKILLED THIS MORNING AFTER APOLICE PURSUIT.ALICIA HOW DID EVERYTHINGUNFOLD?THE PARKING LOT OF THIS C-V-SIS WHERE THAT PURSUIT CAME TOAN END AND ONE MAN DIED.WE ARE NOW LEARNING WHAT LED UPTO THIS MOMENT....THIS RED CAR IS WHAT POLICE SAYTHE SUSPECT WAS DRIVING POLICESAY IT BEGAN AROUND MIDNIGHT ATALEXANDER AND REVIRE - A NORTHLAS VEGASOFFICER PULLED OVER A MANDRIVING A STOLEN RED TOYOTASEDAN, THAT OFFICERCALLED FOR BACK UP BUT THESUSPECT TOOK OFF.LEADING POLICE ON A PURSUIT -THE SUSPECT RAMMING HIS CARINTO SEVERAL POLICE VEHICLESALONG THE WAY.THAT PURSUIT ENDED HERE ATCRAIG AND ALLEN AT THE CVSWHERE TWO OFFICERS PULLED OUTTHEIR WEAPON AND SHOT THESUSPECT.WE ARE TOLD BOTH OFFICERS WEREWEARING BODY CAMERAS.AD LIBTO KEEP UP WITH BREAKING NEWS,DOWNLOAD THE 13 ACTION NEWSAPP..FEATURING LIVE STREAMING ANDVIDEO ON DEMAND.IT'S FREE IN THE APP STORE ANDIN GOOGLE PLAY.NEW VIDEO THIS MORNING...





