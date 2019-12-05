Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Ravens Announce Playoff Festivities For Fans Ahead Of Divisional Round Game

Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:21s - Published < > Embed
Ravens Announce Playoff Festivities For Fans Ahead Of Divisional Round Game

Ravens Announce Playoff Festivities For Fans Ahead Of Divisional Round Game

As Ravens players and coaches prepare for their Divisional round playoff game at M&T Bank Stadium on Saturday, January 11, the rest of the organization will be painting the town purple in celebration of the team's eighth trip to the postseason in the last 12 years.

Katie Johnston reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ravens Headed To Prime Time For AFC Divisional-Round Matchup After Beating Steelers [Video]Ravens Headed To Prime Time For AFC Divisional-Round Matchup After Beating Steelers

The AFC's No. 1 seed will host a divisional-round game at 8:15 p.m. on January 11, the league announced Sunday night.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:19Published

It Will Cost Ravens Fans At Least $300 For A First Round Playoff Ticket [Video]It Will Cost Ravens Fans At Least $300 For A First Round Playoff Ticket

Want to see the Ravens in the playoffs? Now's your chance, but it won't be cheap! Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:30Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.