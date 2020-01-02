Stay motivated with your fitness goals in 2020 now < > Embed Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 03:01s - Published Stay motivated with your fitness goals in 2020 Getting into shape is a popular new year's resolution...for many adults and even kids! 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Stay motivated with your fitness goals in 2020 WELCOME BACK... GETTING INTOSHAPE IS A POPULAR NEW YEAR'SRESOLUTION... FOR MANY ADULTS,AND EVEN KIDS! LOCAL TRAINERAND AUTHOR YOSHI BARNES JOINSUS NOW -- WITH SOME WAYS TOSTAY FIT ....YOU CAN FIND MORE INFORMATIONON YOSHI'S BOOK AT OUR WEBSITE-- AT TMJ4-DOT-COM.JUST HEADTO THE LINKS SECTION.





You Might Like

Tweets about this @FourPointsPhxN You’ll be able stay on track with your 2020 New Years Fitness Resolution with us! 🏋️‍♀️ How do you keep up with you… https://t.co/3hM9IX9kpX 15 minutes ago Vredestein Basso RT @TomHeal10: It’s all about having a good time! Making it fun is a great way to get through the January blues and stay motivated! 💙 Have… 36 minutes ago 6 On Your Side New Year, new you! Tonight at 5:00, Sean with crunch_boiseblackeagle takes 6 On Your Side’s Steve Dent through a… https://t.co/qKIV3H8Pz1 1 hour ago Hannah Lee RT @teecezy: To all the New Years gym peeps. Stick with it. Stay motivated. Rack your weights. Don’t worry about the weight you are lifting… 2 hours ago #JungleWildTV How do you stay motivated? What inspires you to create? Here’s a list below of the ways a creative can stay motiv… https://t.co/ilOoF9NtQT 2 hours ago WanaBrands Looking to start your 2020 off right? Wana is here to help you stay motivated, relaxed, and happy so you can keep u… https://t.co/QpsXNzx5Ar 3 hours ago TC Smith To all the New Years gym peeps. Stick with it. Stay motivated. Rack your weights. Don’t worry about the weight you… https://t.co/98s3dPUqJB 3 hours ago Adam Leonhardt My phone has been blowing up the last two days. Thank you everyone for your kind words about what we’re doing/have… https://t.co/I5y9KsV8q9 3 hours ago