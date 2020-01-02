Australian Firefighter's Son Awarded Medal In Moving Moment At Funeral now < > Embed Video Credit: GeoBeats - Duration: 00:30s - Published Australian Firefighter's Son Awarded Medal In Moving Moment At Funeral The son of Geoffrey Keaton, a firefighter who died while battling the Australian bushfires, was awarded his father’s medal for bravery and service.

0

Recent related news from verified sources Toddler son receives posthumous medal for killed Australian firefighter The toddler son of a volunteer firefighter killed battling wildfires in Australia received one of the...

Australia fires: Son of firefighter Geoffrey Keaton awarded medal at funeral Australian toddler Harvey Keaton sucked on a dummy as he received his father's posthumous medal.

