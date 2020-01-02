Global  

Australian Firefighter's Son Awarded Medal In Moving Moment At Funeral

Australian Firefighter's Son Awarded Medal In Moving Moment At Funeral

Australian Firefighter's Son Awarded Medal In Moving Moment At Funeral

The son of Geoffrey Keaton, a firefighter who died while battling the Australian bushfires, was awarded his father’s medal for bravery and service.
Toddler son receives posthumous medal for killed Australian firefighter

The toddler son of a volunteer firefighter killed battling wildfires in Australia received one of the...
Reuters - Published

Australia fires: Son of firefighter Geoffrey Keaton awarded medal at funeral

Australian toddler Harvey Keaton sucked on a dummy as he received his father's posthumous medal.
BBC News - Published


