Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Golden Globes: Who Should Win in the TV Categories vs. Who Will Win | THR News

Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio - Duration: 01:39s - Published < > Embed
Golden Globes: Who Should Win in the TV Categories vs. Who Will Win | THR NewsGolden Globes: Who Should Win in the TV Categories vs. Who Will Win | THR News
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

juwanthewriter

Juwan, the asshole that’s probably muted you. ...He has to “clarify” his “jokes”, and “regrets” offending Tim Allen, but he’s also the best comedian the Golden G… https://t.co/MAuuAdD0CA 2 minutes ago

THRtv

THR TV News Golden Globes: Who Should Win in the TV Categories vs. Who Will Win | THR News https://t.co/xR4eT7Fsxv https://t.co/nI1ZcIk154 17 minutes ago

OfficialTotto

Chairo de día, fifí de noche RT @EW: 2020 Golden Globe winner predictions: EW picks who should and who will win https://t.co/XCA8Kkk6M7 25 minutes ago

mmithjoker

𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐩𝐡 it’s 2am should i stay up till 6 for the golden globes https://t.co/2qbQzVxmaK 37 minutes ago

106WCOD

106 WCOD Ricky Gervais should host every single awards show on TV! https://t.co/v570uvkdlU 38 minutes ago

MayorMikeGolden

Michael Golden @WriteGrlProbs Perhaps you should watch the golden globes while eating a cheeseburger. Or at least eat a cheese bu… https://t.co/G3jU31C5Lr 50 minutes ago

PhilipBendle

Borstal Boy @piersmorgan Perhaps the Golden Globes should go "awardless" this year to highlight the piss-poor quality of film and tv. 51 minutes ago

FansOfSusie

Susie Duncan Sexton 2020 Golden Globe winner predictions: EW picks who should — and who will — win https://t.co/4s6O8v0tHC 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Golden Globes: Who Should Win in the Film Categories vs. Who Will Win | THR News [Video]Golden Globes: Who Should Win in the Film Categories vs. Who Will Win | THR News

Golden Globes: Who Should Win in the Film Categories vs. Who Will Win | THR News

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio     Duration: 01:56Published

Kit Harington Responds to Golden Globe Nom | THR News [Video]Kit Harington Responds to Golden Globe Nom | THR News

The Hollywood Reporter speaks with the erstwhile Jon Snow about representing the HBO drama: "This feels full circle."

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:39Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.