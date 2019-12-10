Juwan, the asshole that’s probably muted you. ...He has to “clarify” his “jokes”, and “regrets” offending Tim Allen, but he’s also the best comedian the Golden G… https://t.co/MAuuAdD0CA 2 minutes ago

THR TV News Golden Globes: Who Should Win in the TV Categories vs. Who Will Win | THR News https://t.co/xR4eT7Fsxv https://t.co/nI1ZcIk154 17 minutes ago

Chairo de día, fifí de noche RT @EW: 2020 Golden Globe winner predictions: EW picks who should and who will win https://t.co/XCA8Kkk6M7 25 minutes ago

𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐩𝐡 it’s 2am should i stay up till 6 for the golden globes https://t.co/2qbQzVxmaK 37 minutes ago

106 WCOD Ricky Gervais should host every single awards show on TV! https://t.co/v570uvkdlU 38 minutes ago

Michael Golden @WriteGrlProbs Perhaps you should watch the golden globes while eating a cheeseburger. Or at least eat a cheese bu… https://t.co/G3jU31C5Lr 50 minutes ago

Borstal Boy @piersmorgan Perhaps the Golden Globes should go "awardless" this year to highlight the piss-poor quality of film and tv. 51 minutes ago