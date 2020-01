YMCA New Year's Eve celebrations

TO START SOON..HERE IN NORTHEASTWISCONSIN.MANYCOMMUNITIES..

AREHAVING EVENTS.N-B-C 26'S "RYANCURRY"..

IS LIVE IN"HOWARD"... WHERETHE "Y-M-C-A" ISABOUT TO STARTTHEIR "KID FRIENDLY"EVENING... HI RYAN.STACY..IT'S A GREAT NIGHTFOR THE KIDS TOCLOSE OUT THEDECADE AND RING INTHE NEW YEAR.EVERY YEAR THEY-M-C-A HOLDS ANEVENT FOR KIDS TOHAVE FUN ... ANDTHEIR GOAL IS TO DOTHE SAME THIS YEAR.IT'S CALLED THE"ROCKIN NEW YEARSEVE PARTY."ALMOST THE ENTIREFACILITY WILL BEOPEN FREE OFCHARGE TO FAMILIESWHO WANT BRINGTHEIR KIDS OUT TOPLAY SOME GAMESBEFORE 2020ARRIVES.THE POOL ... THEGYM AND OTHERACTIVITY ROOMS WILLBE OPEN FOR MANYDIFFERENT GAMES.FOR AROUND 20YEARS THEY HAVEHELD EVENTS LIKETHIS ONE.THE CENTER ISHOPEFUL FORANOTHER GREATNIGHT."It is one of the best partsof my job to be able to puton an event like this tosee these families gettinconnected meeting otherfamilies.

This is wherecommunity comes in andthis where communitiesare developed.

It iswonderful."THE EVENT IS NOWJUST STARTING TOBEGIN.AGAIN IT IS FREEFOR FAMILIESWANTING TO COMEBY.I SHOULDMENTIONED ... ITDOESN'T GO ALL THEWAY TILL MIDNIGHT.THEIR BIG BALOONDROP STARTSAROUND 7:30.IT'S EARLY SOFAMILIES CAN HEADHOME SAFE.LIVE IN HOWARD ..RYAN CURRY ... N-B-C26.TO "PROJECT DRIVESOBER NOW"..