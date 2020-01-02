Won't Back Down: Marianne Williamson Cans 100% Of Her Campaign Staff, Will Still Run

Author, spiritual lecturer, and Democratic 2020 presidential candidate Marianne Williamson is cleaning house.

According to Business Insider, Williamson laid off the entirety of her campaign staff on Thursday.

A former campaign staffer says Williamson is determined to continue vying for the nomination even without a staff.

Williamson has dismissed the traditional measures of a campaign's success.

She has also criticized the Democratic National Committee and its handling of the primary process.