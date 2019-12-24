Global  

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Celebrate Christmas In Canada

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Celebrate Christmas In Canada

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Celebrate Christmas In Canada

ET Canada has all the details on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s vacation to Canada with baby Archie, where they spent the Christmas holidays in and around Victoria, B.C.
Recent related news from verified sources

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry celebrate Christmas in Canada away from royal family: report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated Christmas together across the pond this year.
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •Just Jared•West Briton•The Argus•E! Online


Baby Archie Is So Cute on Meghan & Harry's Christmas Card!

The holidays are here and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are celebrating with an adorable Christmas...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •AceShowbiz•Independent



Recent related videos from verified sources

The Only Instagram Account Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Currently Follow [Video]The Only Instagram Account Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Currently Follow

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, also known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are reportedly following only one Instagram account at this time.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:32Published

Astrologists Predictions for The Royals in 2020 [Video]Astrologists Predictions for The Royals in 2020

No one can tell the future, but astrologists can have some ideas. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm shares some predictions for the royals.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:01Published

