Former NBA Commissioner David Stern Remembered for Impact On and Off the Court

Former NBA Commissioner David Stern Remembered for Impact On and Off the Court

Former NBA Commissioner David Stern Remembered for Impact On and Off the Court

Former NBA commissioner David Stern, who died on New Year's Day, carved out his professional legacy by turning the league, and the sport of basketball, into a massive commercial success.

But the hard-nosed executive also left behind lasting social impact with the decisions he made over the course of his three-decade tenure at the top, remembers David Levy, former president of the Brooklyn Nets and a friend of Stern.
David Stern, former NBA commissioner who made league a global brand, dies at 77

David Stern, the basketball-loving lawyer who took the NBA around the world during 30 years as its...
France 24 - Published Also reported by •ReutersNPRESPNCBS 2USATODAY.comBBC SportJust JaredTMZ.com


LeBron James on David Stern: 'He definitely should have something named after him'

LeBron James remembered former NBA commissioner David Stern as a 'great visionary.' Stern passed away...
USATODAY.com - Published


Former NBA Commissioner David Stern Passed Away

Here's the report.

Credit: Sports Wire     Duration: 01:35Published

Former NBA Commissioner David Stern Dies At 77

The NBA credits Stern with growing the league into a global brand.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:47Published

