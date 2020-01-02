Bizarre confrontation between NBA superstar Chris Paul and MMA fighter Prophet Muscle at LA gas station

The strange confrontation is recorded between NBA superstar Chris Paul and Prophet Muscle, a YouTuber who purports to be an MMA fighter, at a gas station in Los Angeles.

Prophet Muscle, a YouTuber known for challenging people on the street to fights, approaches Paul as he's pumping gas in his Ferrari.

Prophet Muscle has not competed in any MMA fights but was trained by Floyd Mayweather's uncle, according to reports.

The nine-time NBA All-Star seems disinterested in what Prophet Muscle is saying as he was trying to locate a fan and give him an autograph before Prophet "attacks" him by demonstrating boxing combos as Paul ignores him.

"Chris Paul recently got in the news for snitching on NBA Players and Prophet Muscle confronted him for that.

Especially at the end of the video, you can see Chris Paul getting very nervous which results in driving away and leaving his friend stranded," said Prophet Muscle about the video from December 27, 2019.