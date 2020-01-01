Global  

Wildfires in Australia caused by climate change

Australian Prime Minister agrees that the wildfires might be caused by climate change
Australia wildfires: Mass evacuation as blaze spreads and PM defends record on climate change

1
euronews - Published


GEvans7777

G Evans RT @NoToHateInWales: Lest we forget : The carnage suffered by Australia's wildlife as a result of this climate change caused catastrophe is… 7 minutes ago

mrvandenbroeke

michielvandenbroeke RT @PeterGleick: "Human-caused global warming is raising the odds of & severity of extreme heat events, & also adds to the severity of wild… 14 minutes ago

Aster56

BellaDonna 🇺🇸 Let Freedom Ring ⭐⭐⭐ @SenSanders "Overall, the evidence does not suggest the wildfires of late in Australia are caused by anthropogenic… https://t.co/ls42lXnGZH 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Wildfire Kills Nearly 500 Million Animals [Video]Wildfire Kills Nearly 500 Million Animals

The death toll includes up to 8,000 koalas, which were already considered vulnerable to extinction.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 00:48Published

Death toll rises as bushfires spread across Australia [Video]Death toll rises as bushfires spread across Australia

Third death confirmed on Wednesday bringing number of deaths to 12 during months-long bushfires.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:56Published

