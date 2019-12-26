NEW YEAR FINANCIAL RESOLUTION

Old.

We're hours away from the start of a new year -- and new decade... and when it comes to new years resolutions, a new survey found that most of us have money-related goals we wish to accomplish...in tonight's consumer watch, we share three things experts say you should do to grow your bank account and investments in 20-20... get a clear vision for your finances.

If the goal is getting your money on track in the new year... now is the time to act.

According to a new fidelity investments survey-- these are the three top money-related resolutions for 20-20:save moneypay down debtspend lessif one or all three of those are on your list... one expert says follow these three tips.

Number one-- set up auto-savings.chris burns, financial expert, dynamic money// "instead of thinking i'm depriving myself... it's i'm paying myself now... so, i'm actually choosing to pay myself so that in three months i could do what i want."this means scheduling transfers from your checking account to your savings account every pay period.number two-- track your spending and stop being wasteful!download free apps or software that categorize your spending.chris burns, financial expert, dynamic money// "when we look at where our money is going... suddenly it gives us the freedom to know... oh, this is actually how much money i have maybe i need to cut back on this over here if i want to spend more on gifts.?number three-- plan for some guilt-free cash.

As you're working towards saving money... paying off that debt and staying within your budget-- make sure you also set some money aside for fun... that way you wont burn out.

For consumer watch--- i'm mary moloney.