Has crime in Terre Haute seen an uptick? The city's police chief says that's not the case

Victim's name".

As we mentioned..

This is the latest in a series of recent crimes.

But "this apparent uptick" is "not" at all what it seems. news 10's "patrece dayton" is in the newsroom.

She explains..

Why "the police chief" "says this".

//////// we've reported on a lot of crime in the past week or so.

But, terre haute police chief shawn keen says ..

This isn't unusual during the holidays.

Let's take a look at what's developed with those crimes.

Today--- a vigo county court formalized charges against paul aubin.

On christmas day ..

Police say he was stealing mail and then tried to run someone over with his car.

He now faces 9 charges, including attempted murder.

On december 27th -- police arrested two people after a shooting.

Royss ellis and his daughter briella face charges in the incident.

At last check-- police were still looking for the person who actually shot the victim.

Then...early yesterday morning, there was a large fight.

Police say shots were fired into the air ..

And two people were stabbed.

This is different than the stabbing susie mentioned.

Now.....it all sounds like a lot... but---chief keen says to get a better idea of crime trends, you have to step back.

He says ..

In the big picture ... in 20--18 there were six homicides.

Last year ..

There were two homicides.

...same thing happened a few years ago where we almost made it a year and then we had a number of events that happened in rapid succession.

So it's not unusual that things happen especially around the holidays like this..."

Chief keen says none of these crimes are connected.

Reporting live in the newsroom.

I'm patrece dayton.

Back to you.




