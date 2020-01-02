Global  

A Sober New Year's Eve

0
Take any days off.

And neither do we."

We are just about 2 hours away from entering 20-20..

And as you can see-- many people are out celebrating the last moments of 20-19..

But this isn't an easy and fun time for everyone.

That's where the "truman house" comes in.

It's a place in terre haute where male addicts and alcoholics can have a safe and positive enviroment.

News 10's dominic miranda is live in downtown terre haute tonight..

He spoke with some folks at truman house today..

He joins us now live with more on their plan to ring in the new year and their mission.

Patrece... as you can see behind me... many are celebrating the beginning of a new year out with friends.

But not all enjoy this time of year with drinks.

The truman house is just one place in our community that welcomes all those struggling with addiction.

Pk} meet tyson cargal.

As the director of the truman house in terre haute... his goal is to have an open door to those who are tempted during this time of year.

The truman house's mission is to provide a safe environment for males struggling with addiction or alcoholism... and help them put their life back together.... just as he once needed.

"when i started out..

I was homeless and i didn't have anywhere to go and it was places like these where i went to hang out during the day to get the positive motivation to move forward with my life."

Positivity.

That's what cargal and those involved with the truman house want to provide for those who are struggling.

This new year's eve... they will have pizzas delivered and spend time with what he calls their family.

Something he and assistant manager john ferrier see as important this time of year.

"normally there are a lot of events going on during new years...recovery events we'll say.

However i don't believe there is many this year."

/// "we want to see people do better.

This is a big epidemic going on out here.

We're here to save lives and help others out today."

With three locations in terre haute... the truman house aims to provide resources to those in need.

They have an open-door policy and will offer coffee..

A place to feel comfortable... and most importantly..

Somwhere to just talk.

