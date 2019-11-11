Global  

Foster Park Little League baseball field recovers from vandalism with a bang

Foster Park Little League surpasses GoFundMe goal for a new mural to replace vandalized dugouts.
Right now..

A northeast indiana baseball commmunity can't be stopped by a little paint.

The forest park neighborhood surpassed its goal to raise funds for a new field project, after their little league baseball field was vandalized last week.

This baseball community won't be stopped by a little paint.

Shaun davis//fpll board member "we call ourselves the small park with big dreams' and this isn't gonna set us back."

Vandals tattered foster park little league graffiti last week, striking a strong nerve in the park's board members like davis deane who played on youngster and now coaches his own kids to run the bases.

Voice of davis deane"it's an important part of the community.

It really is the heart of the neighborhood."

Though the damage devastated the neighborhood, foster park board members agreed to launch a go fund me campaign for a new mural to replace the graffiti-stricken walls.

"so we're working right now with two local graffiti artists, and they're gonna help us do some sort of competition where some of the youth and the kids can come out to create a mural that we can actually put on these dugouts."having recently surpassed their goal, you could say they hit that ball out of the park.

Shaun davis//fpll board member"again this is something..it was done, but it's not that big of a deal so how do we teach it and help our kids know there's a bigger life lesson to be learned from that."

In fort wayne, i'm mallory beard, fox 55 news.

3 the foster park little league will be back in full swing to host tryouts




