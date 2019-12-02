Global  

New Haven City Officials take office heading into 2020

City leaders in New Haven were sworn in on Tuesday afternoon, just in time for the new decade at the New Haven Community Center.
New haven elected officials swearing in for the start of their terms... including the newest mayor..

Steve mcmichael.

Mcmichael is the city's seventh mayor... taking over for terry mcdonald who did not seek re-election.mcmichael says he's excited for the opportunity he has to pick up where his predecessor left off.

