Ramapo Officials Announce New Security Measures Following Synagogue Attack

Ramapo Officials Announce New Security Measures Following Synagogue Attack

Ramapo Officials Announce New Security Measures Following Synagogue Attack

Members of the Town of Ramapo and members of the Jewish community called for greater unity and security amid a wave of anti-Semitic attacks, including a vicious attack wounding five members of a congregation in Monsey during Chanukah.
New York Synagogue Attack: Rockland County Rolling Out New Security Measures For Jewish Community

The county executive is expected to announce that a private security firm will work with law...
CBS 2 - Published


Ramapo Police Look At New Measures To Protect Jewish Community [Video]Ramapo Police Look At New Measures To Protect Jewish Community

CBS2's Tony Aiello has the latest on the security measures Ramapo police are looking at to protect the local community from anti-Semitic attacks.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:19Published

Monsey Family Speaks As Synagogue Attack Victim Fights For Life

CBS2's Tony Aiello has the latest on the New York synagogue attack as one of the victims has surgery.

CBS2's Tony Aiello has the latest on the New York synagogue attack as one of the victims has surgery.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:23Published

