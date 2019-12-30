Ramapo Officials Announce New Security Measures Following Synagogue Attack 45 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 30:16s - Published Ramapo Officials Announce New Security Measures Following Synagogue Attack Members of the Town of Ramapo and members of the Jewish community called for greater unity and security amid a wave of anti-Semitic attacks, including a vicious attack wounding five members of a congregation in Monsey during Chanukah.

