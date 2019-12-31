New Year's Eve piano drop

You're taking a live look now at a new year's eve tradition found only here in huntsville.

An old piano -- signed by hundreds of people -- will be dropped when the clock strikes midnight!

We are 2 hours away from the new year and there are plenty of events tonight in huntsville -- but you won't find one with a bigger bang than the 5th annual piano drop.

Dan right here is a piano that contains a list of names of musicians who died in 2019.... and hundreds of people have come to sign the piano themselves as well.

I'm going to sign it myself and say goodbye to 2019, before the piano gets lifted into the air and dropped onto the ground at the stroke of midnight.

Doug smith - owner of the lumberyard "we scour around and find old pianos that people want to get out of their houses, we move them for free, take the load off, it's an unplayable piano" new york has the famous ball drop in times square.... but doug smith brought the piano drop to huntsville.

Smith owns a recording studio in huntsville and the lumberyard restaurant on cleveland avenue..... he says the idea came to him years ago, when he was remembering musicians who died.

Doug smith - owner of the lumberyard "you've got to celebrate them a little better than that so we came up with the idea of putting their names on a piano and dropping it at the end of the year" the old, worn down piano doesn't make a sound anymore.... well... except a bang.

Its something one man says he couldnt miss.

Joseph montalto - just moved to huntsville "i literally just moved to huntsville a few months ago and already i heard about the lumberyard and piano drop yearly, going on 5 years strong now" and while many see it as a symbol to ring in the new year.... smith sees it as something more.

Doug smith - owner of the lumberyard "look at the names of the musicians and go oh i don't know who jake black is, and google him, and find out who we lost, because a lot of these people created music that inspired me to follow my career" once the piano is dropped and destroyed, im told people can keep a piece of the piano to remember the year.

In huntsville --sd