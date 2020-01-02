Save the Day Mega Month raffle

And the comets wasn't the only winner tonight, another winner was announced.

The save of the day foundation has been hosting a 50/50 mega month raffle fundraiser throughout december.

-- over the past 13 comets games this month, nearly 90,000 dollars were raised.

Tonight was the final night to buy raffle tickets and the winning number was announced during the third period of the game.

-- i caught up with the foundation's ceoright after thee to tk about the great cause.

Colleen cianfrocco: the veof th arted in003 by rob ese, former nhlpla mets and uticcity fc as a way to ge back to t community that .

Westarted out prarily raising me facing life-threatening lnessesand then have expanded ir the years to reach me peoe byalso sporting organizations that support our military and lollaw enrcement awell as organizations that support and enhance the quality of life for half, goes to it.

The nner isnna t forty-ur thousand six hundred and ninety dollars.

Uh, less xes.there are taxes involved ane rest goes back to the foundatioe decision on how that money is ao support our community in the best way possible.

The winning number for the raffle was announced during today's game.

Colleen says that the winner hasn't come forth yet and they are posting the winning nnumber on their social media accounts.

The winner has 14 days to claim it.

If it has't been claimed in 14 days then all the money goes back t to the foundation.

We wish all of our