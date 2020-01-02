Global  

Won't back down: Marianne Williamson cans 100% of her campaign staff, will still run

Won't back down: Marianne Williamson cans 100% of her campaign staff, will still run

Won't back down: Marianne Williamson cans 100% of her campaign staff, will still run

Author, spiritual lecturer, and Democratic 2020 presidential candidate Marianne Williamson is cleaning house.

Marianne Williamson lays off 2020 campaign staff nationwide

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Bestselling author and spiritual guru Marianne Williamson has laid off her...
Won't Back Down: Marianne Williamson Cans 100% Of Her Campaign Staff, Will Still Run

Author, spiritual lecturer, and Democratic 2020 presidential candidate Marianne Williamson is cleaning house. According to Business Insider, Williamson laid off the entirety of her campaign staff on..

Marianne Williamson Reportedly Lays Off Campaign Staff [Video]Marianne Williamson Reportedly Lays Off Campaign Staff

Marianne Williamson reportedly lays off her campaign staff.

