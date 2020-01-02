Donnie Wahlberg Leaves $2,020 Tip For IHOP Server 39 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:33s - Published Donnie Wahlberg Leaves $2,020 Tip For IHOP Server Donnie Wahlberg has a reputation for being a big tipper, and he’s starting off the new year on a generous note. Katie Johnston reports.