"Blessing Box" set up to help those in need 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 00:44s - Published "Blessing Box" set up to help those in need The Aberdeen Police Department has a new “Blessing Box” at the police station to help those in need. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend "Blessing Box" set up to help those in need WHAT YOU CAN." THAT'S WHAT THEBLESSING BOX IS ALL ABOUT.IT'S AN EFFORT BY ABERDEENPOLICE TO HELP THOSE IN NEEDIN ITS COMMUNITY. RIGHT NOW━THERE IS A "BLESSING BOX" ATTHE POLICE STATION. THEDEPARTMENT IS ASKING ANYONE TOSTOP BY AND DROP OFF FOOD...TOILETRIES... AND CLOTHES...WHILE ALSO ENCOURAGING THOSEWHO ARE HOMELESS TO TAKE WHATTHEY NEED. IT'S AN IDEA THATSTARTED WITH OFFICER CORLIGHTNER. "Saw on social mediathat there was a blessing boxa guy out outside for homelessand people in need and Ithought it would be a goodidea to implement that here inAberdeen." IF YOU WANT TO HELOR ARE IN NEED OF SUPPLIES━THE BLESSING BOX IS ACCESSIBL24





