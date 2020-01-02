MLB Pitcher Don Larsen Dies At 90

Don Larsen -- the only pitcher in MLB history to ever throw a perfect game in the World Series --...



Recent related videos from verified sources Former Yankees Pitcher Don Larsen Passed Away R.I.P. Credit: Sports Wire Duration: 01:25Published 5 hours ago Former Yankees Pitcher Don Larsen Dies at Age 90 Former Yankees Pitcher Don Larsen Dies at Age 90. Larsen pitched the only perfect game in World Series history in 1956 for the New York Yankees. Larsen led the Yankees to victory in Game 5. and the.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:25Published 9 hours ago