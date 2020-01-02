Global  

MLB Pitcher Don Larsen Dies At 90

MLB Pitcher Don Larsen Dies At 90One-time Baltimore Orioles pitcher Don Larsen has died at age 90.
Pitcher Don Larsen, Who Threw Only Perfect Game in World Series History, Dies at 90


TIME - Published Also reported by •NPRFOX SportsSeattle TimesUSATODAY.comCBC.caCBS SportsCBS 2Newsday


MLB World Series Legend Don Larsen Dead At 90

Don Larsen -- the only pitcher in MLB history to ever throw a perfect game in the World Series --...
TMZ.com - Published


Former Yankees Pitcher Don Larsen Passed Away [Video]Former Yankees Pitcher Don Larsen Passed Away

R.I.P.

Credit: Sports Wire     Duration: 01:25Published

Former Yankees Pitcher Don Larsen Dies at Age 90 [Video]Former Yankees Pitcher Don Larsen Dies at Age 90

Former Yankees Pitcher Don Larsen Dies at Age 90. Larsen pitched the only perfect game in World Series history in 1956 for the New York Yankees. Larsen led the Yankees to victory in Game 5. and the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:25Published

