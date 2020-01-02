|
U-Haul's Nicotine-Free Hiring Policy To Take Effect In Maryland, 20 Other States
|
Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:14s - Published < > Embed
U-Haul's Nicotine-Free Hiring Policy To Take Effect In Maryland, 20 Other States
U-Haul will no longer hire people who use nicotine products in 21 states, including Maryland, the company announced this week.
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|Beginning Feb. 1, U-Haul International will decline job applicants who are nicotine users in 21...
bizjournals - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this