U-Haul's Nicotine-Free Hiring Policy To Take Effect In Maryland, 20 Other States

U-Haul's Nicotine-Free Hiring Policy To Take Effect In Maryland, 20 Other States

U-Haul's Nicotine-Free Hiring Policy To Take Effect In Maryland, 20 Other States

U-Haul will no longer hire people who use nicotine products in 21 states, including Maryland, the company announced this week.
U-Haul to stop hiring nicotine users in Texas, 20 other states

Beginning Feb. 1, U-Haul International will decline job applicants who are nicotine users in 21...
bizjournals - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com



