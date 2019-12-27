Global  

Ricki Lake Reveals New Look Caused By Hair Loss

CBS2's Alice Gainer has the latest celebrity Ricki Lake's new look sparked by her hair loss.
Ricki Lake shows off shaved head after decades-long hair loss left her 'suffering in silence'

Ricki Lake is beginning the new year feeling "liberated and free" after revealing a secret to the...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •BBC News


Ricki Lake Buzzes Head, Reveals Struggle with Hair Loss and Depression

Ricki Lake's goal in 2020 and beyond is to be free and real -- starting with her hair, which has been...
TMZ.com - Published


michcoy85

Michelle You look stunning @RickiLakeShow BBC News - Ricki Lake: US TV presenter reveals hair loss 'hell' https://t.co/sY9oLJWIp4 13 minutes ago

chrisdellcdc

Chris Dell Ricki Lake reveals 'quiet hell' of hair loss https://t.co/glgd9t8DZr ⁦@RickiLake⁩ welcome to the club who are prou… https://t.co/ZfjkXQbB4d 13 minutes ago

Jonatha79600123

Koti BBC News - Ricki Lake: US TV presenter reveals hair loss 'hell' https://t.co/MEv4rEBncy Looks really good with her… https://t.co/lhFojcB2Y3 9 hours ago

Vasiligatsiopo2

Vasili gatsiopoulos Ricki Lake Buzzes Head, Reveals Struggle with Hair Loss and Depression https://t.co/U5FWiXf91k via @TMZ Rikki u look beautiful! 12 hours ago

DJDavidNewsroom

DJ David Newsroom Breaking News: Ricki Lake Reveals New Hair Look, Opens Up on Hair Loss & Depression https://t.co/62WdrkB5KR 1 day ago


Ricki Lake Debuts Newly Shaved Head [Video]Ricki Lake Debuts Newly Shaved Head

It’s “new year, new ‘do” for Ricki Lake, who revealed her freshly-shaved head in a post on Facebook. ET Canada has all the details on her new look.

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:00Published

Ashley Benson: The Pretty Little Liars Star Has A New Look! [Video]Ashley Benson: The Pretty Little Liars Star Has A New Look!

Ashley Benson: The Pretty Little Liars Star Has A New Look!

Credit: Cerise Media English     Duration: 01:00Published

