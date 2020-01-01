Google’s A.I. Can Now Detect Breast Cancer More Accurately Than Doctors Can

Photo credit should read ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images Google is developing...



Tweets about this Amornrat S. RT @cnni: Google says it has developed an artificial intelligence system that can detect the presence of breast cancer more accurately than… 50 seconds ago Glenn Snyder This is an encouraging example of the power of AI to improve healthcare by finding disease early. And while comple… https://t.co/qnJpd3sMzX 2 minutes ago byJunior RT @DigitalTrends: Google can now detect breast cancer more accurately than doctors can. https://t.co/OBdc8XS2fT 4 minutes ago EIN Lung Cancer News Google just beat humans at spotting breast cancer — but it won’t replace them https://t.co/wccx5Hc4bp 4 minutes ago DMTBarberShop #fashion #beautiful Can A New Google AI Really Detect Breast Cancer Faster Than A Doctor? #fashiontrends via https://t.co/wJsx4bCyZw 14 minutes ago Solarjojo1 RT @CNN: Google says it has developed an artificial intelligence system that can detect the presence of breast cancer more accurately than… 18 minutes ago KSL Google says it has developed an artificial intelligence system that can detect the presence of breast cancer more a… https://t.co/L2HQ9RI3Po 25 minutes ago nader najia Google just beat humans at spotting breast cancer — but it won’t replace them https://t.co/1d4bqv5MoO 56 minutes ago