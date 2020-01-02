Global  

Mini-reefs filter water, attract fish

The mini-reef is designed to mimic a nursery habitat to help thousands of native fish, crabs, and oysters grow.
ISSUES THAT AFFECT YOURQUALITY OF LIFE.A LANTANA RESTAURANT OWNER ISTRYING A DIFFERENT WAY OFCLEANING UP THE INTRACOASTALWATERWAYÃHEARTIFICIAL REEFS.

WPTVGILMORE REPORTS THE GOAL OFTHE REEF IS TO HELP BOTH TWATER AND FISH.THE BUILDING HAS BEEN AROUNDSINCE 1889, ITNUMBER OF THINGS SINCE THEN,BUT TODAY OLD KEY LIME HOUSEOWNER RYAN CORDERO SAYS THECLAIM TO FAME IS FLORIDAOLDEST WATERFRONT RESTAURANTAND BAR.

THE RESTAURANT ISSTILL A LOCAL LANDMARK ANDCORDERO SAYS HE AND HIS FAMILYREMEMBER WHEN IT WAS KNOWN FOROTHER THINGS TOO.

RYANCORDERO/OLD KEY LIME HOUSE15;57:08 It was a lot cleanerwhen I was a kid and 50 yearsago before they starteddumping all the Okeechobeewater in here all this waterwas crystal clear i mean itwas gorgeous Ishowing it and youwhat happened?

THE PROBLEM HEEXPLAINS, IS COMPLICATED RYANCORDERO/ OLD KEY LIME HOUSE15:58:11 Itchemicals the pesticides andfertilizers itnumber on the waterway, thefish population the oystersthe sea grass manatees youknow everything is affectedFOUNDER OF OCEAN HABITATSINCORPORATED, DAVID WOLFF SAYSTHE BIG PROBLEM CAN BE HELPEDWITH A SMALL PIECE OFEQUIPMENT HIS COMPANY MAKES &ITNURSERY HABITAT TO HELPTHOUSANDS OF NATIVE FISH CRABSAND OYSTERS GROW.

CORDERO HASONE OF THEM UNDER HIS DOCK ATHIS RESTAURANT ALREADY ANDWANTS TO PUT IN 29 MORE.

DAVIDWOLFF/OCEAN HABITATS INC15:37:41 This is anopportunity to before thingsget too bad to make morepositive impacts in theenvironment to try and putmore fish and crabs back inthe sea and try to filter thiswater and reduce some of theeffects weSAYS THE MINI REEFS TAKE 6-7MONTHS TO START WORKING ATFULL STEAM AND ONCE THEY DO HESAYS THEYMAJOR WORK.

STANDUP 16:03:55It might look small but onceone of these mini reefs areinstalled theyfilter 30 thousand gallons ofwater a day you multiply thatby thirty and the owner hereat old key lime house saysyouCORDERO/OWNER 15:58:28 All youdo is you put it in the wateryou let it grow, you let lifehappen and youpart cleaning 900,000 gallonsof water every single day 36524/7 we donHE HOPES THE REEFS CATCH ON.DAVID WOLFF/OCEAN HABITATS INC15:47:37 Thattrying to do, protect paradiseand thatitneed some help to keep it CGWPTV NEWSCHANNEL 5




