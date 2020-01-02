One inmate dead, others injured during riot at Parchman 16 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published One inmate dead, others injured during riot at Parchman One inmate is dead and multiple others were injured during a Thursday riot at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend One inmate dead, others injured during riot at Parchman Today at the state prison at parchman... emergency personnel responded this afternoon to a reported fire in unit 29 and unit 30. Sunflower county sheriff james haywood says one inmate was killed in a fight in unit 29 at the prison.... the fire was set in unit 30. Unit 29 is a 16-building medium security complex.... and houses all male death row inmates.. Unit 30.. Is the education and drug treatment facility.. And houses about 200 inmates in two buildings.





