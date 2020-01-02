One inmate dead, others injured during riot at Parchman

Global  

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published < > Embed
One inmate is dead and multiple others were injured during a Thursday riot at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.
Today at the state prison at parchman... emergency personnel responded this afternoon to a reported fire in unit 29 and unit 30.

Sunflower county sheriff james haywood says one inmate was killed in a fight in unit 29 at the prison.... the fire was set in unit 30.

Unit 29 is a 16-building medium security complex.... and houses all male death row inmates..

Unit 30..

Is the education and drug treatment facility..

And houses about 200 inmates in two buildings.




