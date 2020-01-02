Global  

Say hello to Terre Haute's first baby born this decade

A last approval later this month.

The new year brought new joy for one wabash valley family.

News 10 visited union hospital in terre haute today.

That's where the first baby of the new year was born yesterday.

His name is william budd clark.

He weighed 7 pounds five ounces.

News 10 spoke with william's thankful parents earlier today.

They say its an exciting start to the new year.

"when i first heard his cry i was so excited i started crying of happiness.

When they're like oh first born of the new year that just got me more excited really."

This is hannah's first child.

Congratulations to the new parents!

