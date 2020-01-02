Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Interpol Issues Wanted Notice For Ex-Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:13s - Published < > Embed
Interpol Issues Wanted Notice For Ex-Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn

Interpol Issues Wanted Notice For Ex-Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn

Lebanon reportedly received a Red Notice about Carlos Ghosn from Interpol on Thursday​.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Interpol issues notice for ex-Nissan fugitive. Ghosn says family played no role in his escape from Japan

Interpol issues notice for ex-Nissan fugitive. Ghosn says family played no role in his escape from JapanInterpol issued a wanted notice Thursday for former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn, who jumped bail in...
New Zealand Herald - Published Also reported by •NewsyIndependent


Lebanon receives ‘Red Notice’ from Interpol for Carlos Ghosn’s arrest

Lebanon receives ‘Red Notice’ from Interpol for Carlos Ghosn’s arrestBEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s justice minister said Thursday that the country has received an...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •SBS



You Might Like


Tweets about this

WhodamanP

William the third RT @jennfranconews: #BREAKING: Interpol issues a wanted notice for former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn, who jumped bail in Japan and fled… 2 minutes ago

Newsy

Newsy Lebanon's justice minister said Ghosn​ entered the country "like any other Lebanese using a legal passport." https://t.co/MCOnoaDrjT 6 minutes ago

fuzy_sk

AlwaysRed RT @AP: Interpol issues a wanted notice for former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn, who jumped bail in Japan and fled to Lebanon rather than f… 8 minutes ago

fiat_promises

Fiat Promises RT @Mr_Blanc7: Japan issues Interpol wanted notice for Carlos Ghosn #CarlosGhosn was right to leave Japan ! The justice is totally controll… 11 minutes ago

Mr_Blanc7

Monsieur Blanc Japan issues Interpol wanted notice for Carlos Ghosn #CarlosGhosn was right to leave Japan ! The justice is totally… https://t.co/FVjVlQWPBM 14 minutes ago

themainichi

The Mainichi (Japan) Interpol issues wanted notice to Lebanon for ex-Nissan exec Ghosn https://t.co/QztoHzI7xJ 31 minutes ago

huawei1238cloud

Ruantian（阮天） Interpol issues wanted notice for Ghosn after his escape from Japan - https://t.co/Q3RqjOCC5H 32 minutes ago

Towers_MD

Towers,MD RT @NewsHour: Interpol issued a wanted notice Thursday for former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn, who jumped bail in Japan and fled to Lebano… 42 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Interpol issues arrest warrant for Nissan fugitive Ghosn [Video]Interpol issues arrest warrant for Nissan fugitive Ghosn

Lebanon received an Interpol arrest warrant on Thursday for ousted Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:40Published

Interpol Issues Arrest Warrant For Nissan Fugitive Ghosn [Video]Interpol Issues Arrest Warrant For Nissan Fugitive Ghosn

Lebanon received an Interpol arrest warrant on Thursday for ousted Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn. According to Reuters, Turkey has launched an investigation into his daring escape from Japan via..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:39Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.