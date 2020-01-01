New Year’s Beach Cleanup in Harrison County

Dash m-s do- gov.- - new years celebrations have com- and gone but theres - still some reminders left of th- holiday.- the harrison county sand beach- department- spent the day cleaning up all - the trash and firework debris - left behind from new years eve.- beach cleaners worked from jone- park and went east and- have already picked up all of - the major trash left behind.- officals say they were pleased- because not that much - trash was left on the beach thi- year.

- - "for new years eve it's not tha- much material - left on the beach but like i- said july fourth is far more- - - - than what we have on new years- eve."

- the beach is the only place in- harrison county were you are- allowed to set off fireworks an- you can only do it two days a - year...fourth of july and new - years