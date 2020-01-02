Jodi Huisentruit Billboard vandalized

Vandal-bpclip-3 the nearly twenty-five year old case of the dissappearance of jodi huisentruit is once again in the spotlight.

Vandals strike a billboard asking for tips in the case.

Live kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki is live in mason city with the latest.

Nick?

Nk jodi vandal-lintro-2 amy - right behind me is the billboard which was vandalized.

The graffiti references former investigator frank stearns, who worked on the case of jodi's disappearance.

Police are trying to find out who is behind the vandalism and at the same time, bring closure to the case.

Nk jodi vandal-minipkg-1 nk jodi vandal-minipkg-2 "about 12:13 in the morning on new years day we had an officer on patrol who saw the billboard had been vandalized at 13th and north federal.

He got out and started digging into that and try to figure out what had happened."

Nk jodi vandal-minipkg-3 mason city police chief jeff brinkley says his office is investigating the vandalism of the find jodi billboard.

They recovered a ladder at the scene and other pieces of evidence which will be used to find a suspect.

As for the jodi husientruit case, brinkley says there are no updates right now, but they still are getting tips and emails.

"we're continuing to work it and i think we're evaluating reasonable things that come in, seeing how those pieces fit into the puzzle with the information we already have and working towards the end of one day trying to put this together."

Nk jodi vandal-ltag-2 mason city police are looking for tips about the billboard vandalism, so if you saw anything in the early morning of new year's day, you are encouraged to give them a call.

Live in mason city, nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3.

Thanks nick.

If you are not familiar with jodi huisentruit, she was a kimt news 3 anchor who dissappeared before heading to work in june of 1995.

She has never been found and the investigation into her dissappearance continues.