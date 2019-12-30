Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Defense Secretary Mark Esper Says There Are Indications More Attacks In Iraq Could Come

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:58s - Published < > Embed
Defense Secretary Mark Esper Says There Are Indications More Attacks In Iraq Could Come

Defense Secretary Mark Esper Says There Are Indications More Attacks In Iraq Could Come

The US military is beefing up its presence in the Middle East amid rising tensions between the US and Iran.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Pentagon sends more troops to Middle East following violent protests at U.S. Embassy in Baghdad

The Pentagon is bolstering its presence in the Middle East after pro-Iranian protesters tried to...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •WorldNews


U.S. sees signs Iran or allies may be planning more attacks - Pentagon chief

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Thursday there were indications Iran or forces it backs may...
Reuters India - Published Also reported by •ReutersSeattle TimesAl Jazeera



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Protesters burn security post at U.S. Embassy in Iraq in new foreign policy test for Trump [Video]Protesters burn security post at U.S. Embassy in Iraq in new foreign policy test for Trump

The United States is deploying about 750 soldiers to the Middle East in response to the violent protests at the U.S. Embassy in Iraq, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Tuesday. Chris Dignam has..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:44Published

U.S. calls strikes in Iraq, Syria 'successful' [Video]U.S. calls strikes in Iraq, Syria 'successful'

U.S. officials said on Sunday that air strikes in Iraq and Syria against an Iran-backed militia group were successful, but warned that "additional actions" may still be taken in the region to defend..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:20Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.