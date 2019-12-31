Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Saints prepare for playoffs vs. Vikings

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published < > Embed
Saints prepare for playoffs vs. Vikings

Saints prepare for playoffs vs. Vikings

With the NFL regular season officially in the books, the road doesn’t get any easier for the 13-3 New Orleans Saints, looking to get past the first round of the playoffs with a familiar playoff foe: the Minnesota Vikings.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Saints prepare for playoffs vs. Vikings

With the nfl regular season - officially in the books, the- road- doesn't get any easier for the- 13-3 new orleans saints.- the saints now looking to get - past the first round of the - playoffs with a familiar playof- foe, the minnesota- vikings.- it was just two years ago when- the vikings crushed the - black-and-gold's super bowl - chances on a last second play - now known as the "minnesota - miracle."

- this time around, the saints ar- looking for revenge from- the superdome and a chance to - continue their hot-streak,- winning six of their last seven- games.- - "at the end of the day, ya know- what we - have has been steady and its- been strong and we've pushed- ourselves to be better- each and every year it's not- about them it's about us, it's- about our 53-man so it's- about us going forward.

We- fought to the best of our - abilities, made it to a - 13-3 season, now we have to dea- with whatever we have to deal - with.

We have - the vikings and we'll deal with- them accordingly as we set to - our gameplan.

- armstead: at the end of the day- this is what we got and we can- only control what - we can control.

We won our game- at the end to give ourselves a- chance and we had - - - - a chance to take the number one- seed and we didn't get it done,- so here we go."

- - - - the saints and vikings kickoff- from new orleans at 12-05 -



Recent related news from verified sources

Saints, Vikings open postseason with 5th playoff meeting

The New Orleans Saints and Minnesota Vikings are meeting in the playoffs for the fifth time
FOX Sports - Published

Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints wild-card playoff preview: Another miracle on tap?

The last time the Vikings and Saints met in the playoffs, the two NFC contenders produced one of the...
USATODAY.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Vikings Considered Big Underdogs In Playoff Game [Video]Vikings Considered Big Underdogs In Playoff Game

The Vikings are eight-point underdogs in Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints (2:29). WCCO Mid-Morning - December 31, 2019

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:29Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.