Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Former Cincinnati Bengals coach Sam Wyche dies at 74

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:10s - Published < > Embed
Former Cincinnati Bengals coach Sam Wyche dies at 74

Former Cincinnati Bengals coach Sam Wyche dies at 74

Sam Wyche coached the Bengals from 1984 to 1991, including their second and last appearance in the Super Bowl after the 1988 season.

He led the Bengals to their most recent playoff win in 1991.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Former Bengals coach Sam Wyche dies at 74

Cincinnati Bengals coach Sam Wyche, who led the team to the second of its two Super Bowls and was...
bizjournals - Published

Former Bengals coach Sam Wyche dies at age 74

Wyche guided the Bengals to their most recent Super Bowl appearance at the end of the 1988 season
CBS Sports - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.