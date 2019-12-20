Flu Remains Widespread In Minnesota For A 2nd Week now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 00:19s - Published Flu Remains Widespread In Minnesota For A 2nd Week The flu remains widespread in Minnesota as of the last full week of the calendar year, Amelia Santaniello reports (0:19). WCCO 4 News At 6 – Jan. 2, 2020 0

