Train as a Jedi in New Star Wars VR Arcade

Immerse yourself into the Star Wars universe and train with a lightsaber at Lightsaber Dojo, a pop-up arcade part of the Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series!

Geared with Oculus Quest headsets, players get teleported to virtual reality worlds filled with droids and Star Wars creatures.

After completing training challenges, players will get scored and ranked on a national leader board!