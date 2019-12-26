Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Train as a Jedi in New Star Wars VR Arcade

Video Credit: Localish - Duration: 02:17s - Published < > Embed
Train as a Jedi in New Star Wars VR Arcade

Train as a Jedi in New Star Wars VR Arcade

Immerse yourself into the Star Wars universe and train with a lightsaber at Lightsaber Dojo, a pop-up arcade part of the Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series!

Geared with Oculus Quest headsets, players get teleported to virtual reality worlds filled with droids and Star Wars creatures.

After completing training challenges, players will get scored and ranked on a national leader board!
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Train as a Jedi in New Star Wars VR Arcade

Watch full episodes of Localish online at ABC.

Stream Train as a Jedi in New Star Wars VR Arcade instantly.



Recent related news from verified sources

Train to be a Jedi with Lenovo’s $25 Star Wars AR headset (Reg. $55+)

Lenovo’s official Rakuten storefront offers its Star Wars: Jedi Challenges AR Headset for *$24.99...
9to5Toys - Published

Seeing the new Star Wars? Be careful what you wish for

How much you enjoy the new Star Wars movie will depend a lot on your expectations going in, a new...
Science Daily - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Boyega Makes Sexist Remark About Co-Star [Video]Boyega Makes Sexist Remark About Co-Star

"Star Wars" star John Boyega is being slammed after a crude comment he made. The comments are about the relationship between his character Finn and Rey played by Daisy Ridley. Boyega said on..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Star Wars actor Domhnall Gleeson has collection of General Hux toys [Video]Star Wars actor Domhnall Gleeson has collection of General Hux toys

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' actor Domhnall Gleeson has a collection of General Hux action figures and he couldn't have imagined this situation when he was younger.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:57Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.