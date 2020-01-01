Global  

Wild, Twins Announce Plans For NHL Winter Classic In 2021

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:12s - Published < > Embed
The Minnesota Wild and Minnesota Twins on Thursday shared plans for the 2021 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic, Kate Raddatz reports (2:12).

WCCO 4 News At 6 – Jan.

2, 2020
Wild at Target: 2021 NHL Winter Classic headed to Minnesota

DALLAS (AP) — The 2021 NHL Winter Classic will be hosted by the Minnesota Wild at Target Field, the...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •CBC.caFOX Sports



Wild, Twins Share Plans For NHL Winter Classic In 2021 [Video]Wild, Twins Share Plans For NHL Winter Classic In 2021

This will not only be the Wild's first Winter Classic but also the second regular-season outdoor game, Heather Brown reports (11:00). CBSN Minnesota - January 2, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 11:00Published

