Not again: 'Affluenza' teen, now an adult, arrested once more
Not again: 'Affluenza' teen, now an adult, arrested once more
Ethan Couch first made headlines as a teenager for his 'affluenza' defense in a deadly drunk driving case.
Driving under the influence, he killed four people and seriously injured two others.
