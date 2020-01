Florida ranks third in the U.S. for human trafficking cases

HUMAN TRAFFICKINGIT MAY BESOMETHING YOU’VE READ ABOUT ORSEEN ON SOCIAL MEDIA BUT THEREALITY IS IT’S HAPPENING INYOUR COMMUNITY..HIDDEN IN PLANSIGN.

FLORIDA RANKS THIRD INTHE NATION IN THE NUMBER OFREPORTED CASES.

AS PART OF HUMANTRAFFICKING AWARENESS MONTH 4 INYOUR CORNER’S FOX 4’S RACHELLOYD IS ASKING THE EXPERTS HOWWE CAN SPOT AND STOP THIS CRIME.RACHEL?LLINTRO: THEY SAY VICTIMSUSUALLY AVOID CONTACT ANDSOMEONE ELSE USUALLY SPEAKS FORTHEM.

AND TRAFFICKING CAN HAPPENWHERE YOU LEAST EXPECT IT...LIKEAPPLYING FOR A JOB.If you are homeless or youreally are just down and out,traffickers will sit there andpromise you a better life.KRISTINE HOLLINGSWORTH WITH THEFLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH INNAPLES SAYS TRAFFICKERS PREY ONSITES LIKE INDEED AND GLASSDOORTO LURE VICTIMS INTO A LIFE OFFORCED WORKAND SOME NEVER GETOUT.It is a very underreportedcrime.ELEVEN THOUSAND CASES WEREREPORTED TO THE NATIONAL HUMANTRAFFICKING HOTLINE IN 20-18.THE TOP TYPES ARE SEXTRAFFICKING LIKE ESCORT SERVICESAND LABOR TRAFFICKING INCLUDINGDOMESTIC WORK AND A COMBINATIONOF BOTH.HOLLINGSWORTH SAYS TRAFFICKERSARE ALSO USING SOCIAL MEDIA TOTARGET YOUNG PEOPLE GOINGTHROUGH TYPICAL TEENAGETROUBLES.Mom and dad, they’re getting adivorce.

No one understands me.My boyfriend just broke up withme.

I hate my life.

And thensomeone will come in and sayyou’re beautiful, you should bea model.AND THOSE TOO ARE FALSE PROMISESUSED TO TRAP THE MOSTVULNERABLE.

CENTERS LIKE ABUSECOUNSELING AND TREATMENT INC.OFFER HELP TO THOSE SUFFERING INSILENCE.It’s okay if you’re not 100%sure you saw what you saw.

Oryou’re not really sure whathappened.

We’re trained to askquestions to be able to supportthat person.

And get themconnected to whatever resourcesthey might need.ACT IS PARTNERING WITH LOCALAGENCIES LIKE THE LEE COUNTYDEPARTMENT OF HEALTH, FORT MYERPOLICE DEPARTMENT AND CAPE CORALPD TO PROVIDE RESOURCES TOSURVIVORS.LLTAG: AND TO KEEP THECONVERSATION GOING ACTENCOURAGES EVERYONE TO WEAR BLUEON FRIDAY JANUARY 17.

AND IF YOUOR SOMEONE YOU KNOW IS INTROUBLE YOU CAN TE