Fairview Park Hospital welcomes first baby of decade

News.

Dietician millie smith says... to track your food intake ... you can download apps ..

Like my fitness pal and lose it.

Nearly four-hundred-thousand babies will be born around the world on new year's day, according to unicef.

Here in middle georgia... a bundle of joys was born on new year's day ... right in laurens county.

41 nbc's jatrissa wooten... has the heart-warning moments.

:07-:11 :29-:31 :37-:41 fairview park hospital in dublin welcomes the first new years baby in middle georgia "awesome, its special" is all first time mother--kelly clements-- can really say as she admires her baby girl adalee lynn clements born at 12:07 a-m on new years day "we didnt give ms.tonya a choice we said we have to hold off until 12" at a healthy five pounds and 14 ounces.

"i think the best new years we've ever had" mom, dad and baby adalee, all were surrounded by love ones "i think we cried a little bit.

We cried a lot.

We cried some ugly tears" and through all the water works and anticipation clements says she's thankful for relatives and wouldnt have it any other way.

"we have a great support system and luckily they been here the whole time" the clements go home on friday but for now are happy they can