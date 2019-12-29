Global  

2020 Illinois Laws

It's the it's the start of a new year..

And for folks in illinois..

That means changes are on the way.

That's as new laws are officially hitting the books today.

News 10s' jada huddlestun joins us now with more on how these could impact you.

Sarah..

Hundreds of new laws are going into place in the land of lincoln starting today.

Everything from protecting workers..

To safer roads..

And better medical coverage are just a few changes you'll see.

Here's a look at some of the new laws that could impact you.

January 1st 20-20 means a lot of changes are on the way in illinois.

With hundreds of new laws taking effect..

Here's what you need to know for the start of the new year.

One of the laws that's had people talking the most..

The legalization of marijuana.

Anyone over the age of 21 is now legally allowed to smoke weed.

Those adults are allowed to possess up to 30 grams of marijuana.

This means thousands of expungments will take place for those with low level marijuana convictions.

Illinois is now the 11th state to legalize.

Another new law aims to keep everyone safe on the roadways.

Harsher penatlies will now be in place for anyone who breaks the "move over law" also known as "scott's law."

It urges drivers to use caution... and change lanes when approaching emergency vehicles with flashing lights.

This comes after three illinois state troopers were killed in 20-19 from drivers hitting their stopped squad cars.

"i don't see many cars pull over.

Most cars fly right by the emergency vehicles.

// "i want to go home to my kids just like anybody else."

Drivers will be fined... no less than... 250 dollars for first time violations.

If it happens a second time..

It will cost you atleast 750 dollars.

If there's damage or injury... your driver's license could be temporarily suspended.

Drivers could also be feeling could also be feeling another hit to their wallet.

That's as the fees for license plates are jumping.

Instead of paying $101 for a new sticker..

Drivers will now pay $151 dollars.

Title fees were also title fees were also increased in july.

Drivers will now pay $150..

Instead of the previous $95.

The fee previous $95.

Instead of the previous $95.

The fee increases are part of a plan to fund statewide transportation and road projects.

Another new law looks to help dads.

It requires all public places to have atleast one "safe..

Sanitary and publicly "safe..

Sanitary and publicly accessible" baby diaper changing station.

That includes one that is accessible to women.

And of course..

One that's also accessible for men.

Of course these are just a few of the big laws that could make an impact.

Coming up at 6..

I'll have more on some other laws going into effect today.

Back to you.

Meanwhile...



