The size of the Australia fires are larger than this province 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Pelmorex Media - Duration: 01:10s - Published Details with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton. Details with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this AtomicReader RT @QuickTake: New South Wales and Victoria have been the hardest hit by the fires in Australia. 5 million hectares have been destroyed—th… 1 minute ago QuickTake by Bloomberg New South Wales and Victoria have been the hardest hit by the fires in Australia. 5 million hectares have been des… https://t.co/Bm4O42xulA 13 minutes ago Better Food Ventures RT @Mixingbowlhub: Please keep Australia in your thoughts. The fires there cover an area larger than the size of the Netherlands, 5x larger… 2 hours ago Kathleen 🇺🇸🇮🇪🏳️‍🌈 @irishtimesvideo @IrishTimes This is incredibly sad. Climate Change is devastating our world...why are people not… https://t.co/7oha0ipvqM 6 hours ago The Mixing Bowl Please keep Australia in your thoughts. The fires there cover an area larger than the size of the Netherlands, 5x l… https://t.co/qVrgTxFfrr 9 hours ago Stephanie RT @chadloder: Time lapse of the massive Gospers Mountain “mega-fire” in Australia. While there have been larger grass fires, this monster… 13 hours ago