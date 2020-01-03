Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

The size of the Australia fires are larger than this province

Video Credit: Pelmorex Media - Duration: 01:10s - Published < > Embed
The size of the Australia fires are larger than this provinceDetails with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Atomic86685377

AtomicReader RT @QuickTake: New South Wales and Victoria have been the hardest hit by the fires in Australia. 5 million hectares have been destroyed—th… 1 minute ago

QuickTake

QuickTake by Bloomberg New South Wales and Victoria have been the hardest hit by the fires in Australia. 5 million hectares have been des… https://t.co/Bm4O42xulA 13 minutes ago

betterfoodvc

Better Food Ventures RT @Mixingbowlhub: Please keep Australia in your thoughts. The fires there cover an area larger than the size of the Netherlands, 5x larger… 2 hours ago

kathatROS

Kathleen 🇺🇸🇮🇪🏳️‍🌈 @irishtimesvideo @IrishTimes This is incredibly sad. Climate Change is devastating our world...why are people not… https://t.co/7oha0ipvqM 6 hours ago

Mixingbowlhub

The Mixing Bowl Please keep Australia in your thoughts. The fires there cover an area larger than the size of the Netherlands, 5x l… https://t.co/qVrgTxFfrr 9 hours ago

Stephanje9

Stephanie RT @chadloder: Time lapse of the massive Gospers Mountain “mega-fire” in Australia. While there have been larger grass fires, this monster… 13 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.